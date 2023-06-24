OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of OCX opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,181,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,060.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,520,638 shares of company stock valued at $8,253,491. Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 81,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

