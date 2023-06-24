Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) & HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Head-To-Head Review

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Ondas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ondas and HMS Networks AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 1 1 0 2.50 HMS Networks AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Ondas currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.04%. HMS Networks AB (publ) has a consensus price target of $375.00, suggesting a potential upside of 669.03%. Given HMS Networks AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HMS Networks AB (publ) is more favorable than Ondas.

This table compares Ondas and HMS Networks AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.13 million 24.22 -$73.24 million ($1.79) -0.56 HMS Networks AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $5.61 8.69

HMS Networks AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ondas. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS Networks AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and HMS Networks AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,801.65% -74.75% -57.03% HMS Networks AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HMS Networks AB (publ) beats Ondas on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks. Its FullMAX SDR platform enables secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Optimus, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the Airbase, a ruggedized weatherproof base station for housing, data processing, and cloud transfer; Insightful, a secure web portal and API, which enables remote interaction with the system, data, and resulting analytics anywhere in the world; and the Raider, a counter-drone system for security and the protection of critical infrastructure, assets, and people from the threat of hostile drones. It serves users in rail, energy, mining, agriculture, public safety, critical infrastructure, and government markets in the United States and internationally. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About HMS Networks AB (publ)

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Edge, which bridges edge intelligence and versatile cloud connectivity to industrial equipment. It also provides Ewon Cosy+, an industrial VPN device for secure remote access; Ewon Flexy, an industrial device and IIoT gateways for flexible remote access and data services; Ewon Flexy Extension Cards, which allow to keep up with the evolution of communication technologies while protecting investment in the device; and Ewon Talk2M, an industrial cloud that enables its customers to access their assets. In addition, the company offers Intesis protocol translators, air conditioner interfaces, AC Cloud control, and ST cloud control solutions; and automotive, embedded control, energy, and safety solutions under the Ixxat brand. Further, it provides Procentec, a brand in solutions and services for diagnostics and monitoring of industrial networks; Owasys offers wireless communication platforms to enable remote monitoring and control of a wide range of mobile machines; and WEBfactory offers software for displaying information from industrial equipment in easy-to-use web interfaces. The company also offers its solutions to device manufactures, machine builders, system integrators, and end users. HMS Networks AB (publ) was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Halmstad, Sweden.

