Onyx Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 11,923 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 17.6% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,136.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,320,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,324,000 after buying an additional 3,051,469 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,720,000 after buying an additional 1,655,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,600,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $22.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.11.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

