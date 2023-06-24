Optimism One Day Volume Tops $167.59 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004452 BTC on popular exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $882.62 million and approximately $167.59 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Optimism has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 644,594,782 tokens. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

