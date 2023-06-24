Orchid Price Hits $0.0540 on Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $51.94 million and approximately $5.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00019861 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,530.64 or 0.99987770 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05306843 USD and is down -5.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,194,364.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars.

