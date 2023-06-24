Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.54.

NYSE PLTR opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a PE ratio of -107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.79.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,382,096.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 325,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $5,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,056,773.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,944,423 shares of company stock valued at $27,296,108 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

