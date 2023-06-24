Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Palomar worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 25.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Palomar by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Palomar by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Trading Up 3.3 %

Palomar stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.63.

Insider Activity

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $58,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,008 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $120,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,008 shares of company stock worth $288,761 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Palomar from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Palomar Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.