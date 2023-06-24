Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) Shares Up 1.4%

Panthera Resources PLC (LON:PAT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.95 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.09). 762,612 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 533,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.25 ($0.09).

Panthera Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £12.21 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Bolton acquired 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,080 ($5,220.73). 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Panthera Resources Company Profile

Panthera Resources PLC primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in India and West Africa. Its flagship project is the Bhukia Project, a gold deposit located in the state of Rajasthan, India. The company was formerly known as IGL Resources PLC. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

