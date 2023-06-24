Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $542.09

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.09 ($6.94) and traded as high as GBX 554 ($7.09). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 532 ($6.81), with a volume of 671,520 shares trading hands.

PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.83) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.96) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 675 ($8.64) to GBX 700 ($8.96) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 687.50 ($8.80).

The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 515.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 542.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,380.95%.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

