Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $542.09

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 542.09 ($6.94) and traded as high as GBX 554 ($7.09). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 532 ($6.81), with a volume of 671,520 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.83) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.96) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 675 ($8.64) to GBX 700 ($8.96) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 687.50 ($8.80).
Paragon Banking Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 515.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 542.47.
Paragon Banking Group Cuts Dividend
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Paragon Banking Group
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.