Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $22,778,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 768,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 666,877 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,447,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after acquiring an additional 597,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,921,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,847,000 after acquiring an additional 587,570 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 375,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,380.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

About Patterson Companies

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

See Also

