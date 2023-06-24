Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003269 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $998.50 million and $3.36 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000587 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006869 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,000,269,397 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

