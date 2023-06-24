Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Buys $46,090.08 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance
NYSE:PEB opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile
Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust
Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.