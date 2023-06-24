Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Buys $46,090.08 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,785,144.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:PEB opened at $12.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $142,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets.

