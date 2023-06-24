Peel Hunt Begins Coverage on Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPFGet Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNGPF. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 321 ($4.11) to GBX 360 ($4.61) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Man Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 310 ($3.97) to GBX 260 ($3.33) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Man Group Stock Performance

Man Group stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. Man Group has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Man Group Company Profile

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

