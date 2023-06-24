Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEGA. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.92.

Pegasystems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average is $42.92. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.68%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 3,244 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,552 shares of company stock valued at $320,573 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Pegasystems by 119.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,142,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,581 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Pegasystems by 530.9% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,247,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,770 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 1,291.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 687,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 638,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $14,212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $14,673,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

