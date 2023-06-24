Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $66.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Performance Food Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.20.

PFGC stock opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,790 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 44.7% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 281,440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,648 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

