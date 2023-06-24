Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CFO Sells $14,291.28 in Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 6,904 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $14,291.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,559.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Tachibana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Aaron Tachibana sold 1,389 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $2,750.22.

Personalis Price Performance

PSNL opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 165.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSNL. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 14.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 5.9% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Personalis by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 53.2% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B.

Featured Articles

