PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 59,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 171,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

PetroTal Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

PetroTal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.