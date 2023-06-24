PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 59,850 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 171,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
PetroTal Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.
PetroTal Company Profile
PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on PetroTal from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than PetroTal
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.