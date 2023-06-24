PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Shares Down 0.1%

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.90 and last traded at $93.94. 50,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 99,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.46.

Get PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.