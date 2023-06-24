Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,140 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.2% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 21,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

