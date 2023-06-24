Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 347 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.81. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

