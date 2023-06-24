Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Buys 700 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE TFC opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

