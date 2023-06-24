Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DG opened at $171.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average of $217.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

