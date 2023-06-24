Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,746,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,744,000 after buying an additional 108,404 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,538,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,207,000 after buying an additional 205,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.22. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $402.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,759.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,167. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

