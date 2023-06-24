Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4,841.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.79 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

