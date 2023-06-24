Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 522 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Boston Partners increased its position in Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after buying an additional 523,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.30 on Friday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

