Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 161.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $247.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

