Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,612 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

FDL opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

