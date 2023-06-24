Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $80.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $84.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.