Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.86. Approximately 5,792,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,784,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PINS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,523,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 579,105 shares of company stock worth $14,729,792. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.