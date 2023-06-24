Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys 359 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 120.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

