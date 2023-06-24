Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys Shares of 1,596 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $71,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $774,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,192,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $66.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

