Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 141 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.5% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $199.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

