Piscataqua Savings Bank Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

