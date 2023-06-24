PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0026

PotCoin (POT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $302,192.00 and approximately $100.55 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00290906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015483 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,358,213 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.