Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 26th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ SQFT opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01. Presidio Property Trust has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in Texas and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

