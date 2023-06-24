PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $46,956.37 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $46,956.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,974,086.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Clint Hurt sold 314 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $30,772.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Clint Hurt sold 1,761 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $172,630.83.

PrimeEnergy Resources Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.70. 80,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,272. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 32.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

