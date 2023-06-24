Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Shares of PBAM opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

