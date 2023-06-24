Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $135.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.87.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR opened at $132.77 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 1 year low of $109.42 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a PE ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,930 shares of company stock worth $1,938,465. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 5,249.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,364,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,198,000 after buying an additional 1,338,942 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

