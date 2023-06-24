ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,858 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up 5.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.83% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $22,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,047,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,714,000 after buying an additional 56,510 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 39,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 15,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.