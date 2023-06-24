ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $87.54

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.54 and traded as high as $88.59. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $88.59, with a volume of 309 shares.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.98.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Health Care

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 82,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

