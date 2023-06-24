Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

NYSE:WAB opened at $102.32 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.