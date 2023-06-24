QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 34,445 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 127,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,969 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.43. 11,958,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,011,115. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

