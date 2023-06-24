QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 850,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 34,037 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $108,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

