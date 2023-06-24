Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.28 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $105.62 or 0.00343940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and approximately $21.77 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001195 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,881,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
