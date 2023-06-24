Quantum Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $560.52 and approximately $1.85 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019068 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,569.39 or 0.99997060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.