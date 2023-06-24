QUASA (QUA) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 24th. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $175.66 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019087 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,663.63 or 0.99919417 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00139673 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $175.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

