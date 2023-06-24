QUINT Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $731.39 Million (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One QUINT token can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINT has a total market cap of $731.39 million and approximately $30,235.94 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT launched on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.