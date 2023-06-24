Rally Market Cap Achieves $40.39 Million (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Rally token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a market cap of $40.39 million and approximately $753,935.75 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.
Rally Token Profile
Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,002,716,511 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
