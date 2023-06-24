Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Rathbones Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rathbones Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.87) to GBX 2,050 ($26.23) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rathbones Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,050.00.

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

Rathbones Group Price Performance

RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.