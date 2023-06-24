Raydium Market Capitalization Achieves $42.28 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $42.28 million and $22.55 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,082,172 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

